Prevailing showery conditions to enhance

A slight enhancement of showery condition is expected in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva and North-western provinces today (03), stated the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Northern and Eastern provinces and in Polonnaruwa and Hambantota districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere after 1.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy falls about 75-100mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva and North-western provinces.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces during the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

SEA AREAS

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Hambantota via Trincomalee and Pottuvil. Showers or thundershowers will occur in other sea areas around the island during the evening or night.

Winds will be North-easterly or variable in direction and speed will be (10-30) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.