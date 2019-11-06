We have a proper plan to upgrade public transport - Anura

-

National People’s Power (NPP) Presidential Candidate Anura Kumara Dissanayake says that he will build the country under a proper policy.

The Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) Leader stated this addressing a public rally held in Kandy, last evening (05).

He points out that rebuilding the country should be done through a number of fields.

Dissanayake says: “We need an economy without poverty.

Children, youth, the elderly, women, the disabled, all communities need protection, security, and confidence of the future.”

He said that the public service sector should be made more efficient.

Dissanayake further said that they have formulated a proper plan to upgrade the public transport system.