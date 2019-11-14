Three drug peddlers nabbed in Kiribathgoda

-

Navy personnel in coordination with the Police have apprehended 03 suspects with 1.650kg of Kerala Cannabis in Kiribathgoda.

During a raid carried out by the Western Naval Command and the Organized Crime Division, a suspicious three-wheeler was intercepted in Kiribathgoda and found Kerala Cannabis in the possession of the persons travelling in the three-wheeler.

Further investigation revealed that the accused who are drug peddlers in the region, were transferring Cannabis to sell, the navy said.

The suspects have been identified as residents of Kelaniya and Wattala areas, aged 29, 32 and 47.

The accused along with the three-wheeler and Cannabis were handed over to the Kiribathgoda Police for onward investigation.