Severe lightning warning for several provinces

November 15, 2019   03:21 pm

-

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-Western and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the evening or night.

The Department of Meteorology, issuing an advisory, said that fairly heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some places in above areas.

Temporarily strong gusty winds up to 70-80 kmph are also possible during thundershowers.

