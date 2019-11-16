Palali and Pallai roadblocks removed

November 16, 2019   09:09 am

Sri Lanka Police says that several army roadblocks which were in place at Palali and Pallai areas in the Northern Province have now been removed.

The roadblock had reportedly been set up yesterday while residents had complained of the military roadblocks ahead of voting.

Police reported to the independent Election Commission that the army was illegally manning roadblocks that could discourage residents from freely travelling to polling booths on Saturday.

“After bringing to the notice of the army that the road blocks were illegal at a time of a national election, they have dismantled them,” police said in a statement.

Police sources said they had also warned local military commanders that any disruption to the election would be reported to courts and offenders prosecuted.

