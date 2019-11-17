Modi congratulates Gotabaya

-

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his congratulations to SLPP presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa while also saying that he looks forward to working closely with the latter.

“Congratulations Gotabaya Rajapaksa on your victory in the Presidential elections. I look forward to working closely with you for deepening the close and fraternal ties between our two countries and citizens, and for peace, prosperity as well as security in our region,” he tweeted.

He also congratulated the people of Sri Lanka for the successful conduct of the elections.

In a twitter post replying to the Indian Premier, Rajapaksa said: “I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India for your warm wishes. Our two nations are bound by history and common beliefs and I look forward to strengthening our friendship and meeting you in the near future.”

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka is still in the process of releasing the results of the 2019 Presidential Election and is expected to announce the final result within the next couple of hours.

However, Rajapaksa is currently leading in the polls with several government ministers including rival candidate Sajith Premadasa of the NDF having already conceded defeat on social media.

