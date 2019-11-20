Thundershowers expected in the north

-

A slight enhancement of showery condition is expected in Northern and Eastern provinces, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern Province. Several spells of showers may occur in Eastern provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy falls about 50-75 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Jaffna, Galle and Matara districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

The general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Mullaitivu to Mannar via Kankesanturai.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Hambantota via Puttalam, Colombo, and Galle during the afternoon or night.

Winds will be North-easterly to easterly and speed will be (20-30) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.