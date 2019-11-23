Showery condition to enhance in the coming days

-

Showery condition is expected to enhance to some extent over the island (particularly in the Eastern, Northern, North-central, Uva, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces) during next few days, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in the Hambantota district. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Eastern, Uva, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

The general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Trincomalee and Pottuvil. Showers or thundershowers will occur in the other sea areas in the afternoon or night.

Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be (20-30) kmph in the sea areas around the island and wind speed can increase up 40 kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.