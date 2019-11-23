Gazette issued calling on armed forces to maintain public order

November 23, 2019   01:45 pm

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has issued a Gazette Extraordinary calling upon the armed forces to maintain public order across the country with effect from yesterday (22).

The President issued the gazette notification yesterday by virtue of the powers vested in him by Section 12 of the Public Security Ordinance (Chapter 40).

Accordingly, the Army, Navy and the Air Force have been called out for the maintenance of public order in the areas specified below:

  • Administrative Districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Galle, Matara, Hambantota, Jaffna, Mannar, Mullaitivu, Batticaloa, Ampara, Trincomalee, Puttalam and the territorial water adjacent to such Districts
  • Administrative Districts of Kandy, Matale, Nuwara Eliya, Kilinochchi, Vavuniya, Kurunegala, Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, Badulla, Monaragala, Ratnapura, Kegalle

 

