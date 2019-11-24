Rains over 100 mm expected

-

The prevailing showery condition is expected to enhance to some extent over the island –particularly in the Eastern, Northern, North-central, Uva, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces –in the coming few days, stated the Meteorology Department.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, North-central, Eastern, and Uva provinces and in the Hambanthota district. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m.

Heavy falls above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Eastern, Uva, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Wind speed can be increased up to (40-50) kmph at times in Northern, North-central and north-western provinces and in Trincomalee district.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

SEA AREAS

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Hambanthota via Trincomalee and Potuvil. Showers or thundershowers will occur in the other sea areas in the afternoon or night. Heavy falls can be expected in some places.

Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be (20-30) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The deep-sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Colombo via Puttalam can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50kmph at times and wind speed can increase up 40 kmph at times in the other sea areas.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.