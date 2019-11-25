Northeast monsoon conditions gradually establishing over country

-

The Department of Meteorology says that Northeast monsoon conditions are gradually establishing over the country and is expected to be fully established by November 27, 2019.

Therefore prevailing showery condition particularly in the Northern and Eastern parts of the country is likely to continue, it said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, North-central, Eastern, Southern and Uva provinces. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m.

Heavy showers above 100mm are likely at some places in Northern and Eastern provinces and in Polonnaruwa district. Fairly heavy showers about 75mm are likely at some places in Uva, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Anuradhapura and Hambanthota districts.

Wind speed can be increased up to 40-50 kmph at times in Central hilly areas, Northern, North-central, Southern and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee district.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Galle via Kankasanturai, Trincomalee and Potuvil. Heavy rainfall may occur at some places in above sea areas.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the other sea areas in the afternoon or night.

Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be 20-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The deep sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Puttalam via Mannar will be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50kmph at times and wind speed can increase up 40kmph at times in the other sea areas.

Temporarily strong gusty winds up to 70-80 kmph and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.