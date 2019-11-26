Showery condition to enhance further from tomorrow

-

The Meteorology Department says that the prevailing showery condition over the island, particularly in the Northern and Eastern parts of the country, is likely to enhance further from tomorrow.

Northeast monsoon condition is gradually establishing over the country and is expected to be fully established by November 27, 2019.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces and Hambanthota district. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 1.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy showers about 75-100 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Western, Central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Jaffna and Mullaitivu districts.

Wind speed can be increased up to 40-50 kmph at times in Central hilly areas, Northern, North-central, Southern and North-western provinces.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Galle via Kankasanturai, Trincomalee and Potuvil. Showers or thundershowers will occur in the other sea areas in the afternoon or night.

Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be 20-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The deep sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Puttalam via Mannar will be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50kmph at times and wind speed can increase up 40kmph at times in the other sea areas.

Temporarily strong gusty winds up to 70-80 kmph and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.