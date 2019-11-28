Showery condition in north & east likely to continue

-

Northeast monsoon conditions are gradually establishing over the country says the Department of Meteorology.

Hence, the prevailing showery condition in the Northern and Eastern parts of the country is likely to continue further and cloudy skies can be expected over the island.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern, North-central and Uva provinces and Hambantota district. Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere after 1.00 p.m.

Heavy showers about 100-150 mm are likely at some places in Northern, Eastern, Uva and North-Central provinces (particularly in Batticaloa, Ampara, Polonnaruwa, Badulla and Trincomalee districts). Fairly heavy showers about 75-100 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Western, Central and Southern provinces.

Wind speed can be increased up to 50kmph at times in Central hilly areas, Northern, North-central, North-western and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee district.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning.

The general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Galle via Kankesanturai, Trincomalee and Pottuvil. Heavy falls may occur at some places in the above sea areas.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the other sea areas in the afternoon or night.

Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be (20-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea areas extending from Chilaw to Matara via Puttalam, Kankesanturai, Trincomalee and Pottuvil will be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.