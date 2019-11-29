Afternoon thundershowers expected today

-

As the northeast monsoon conditions got establish over the country, prevailing showery condition in the Northern and Eastern parts of the country is likely to continue further, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern, North-central, Uva and Southern provinces. Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere after 1.00 p.m.

Heavy showers of about 100-150 mm are likely at some places in Northern, Eastern, Uva and North-Central provinces (particularly in Batticaloa, Ampara, Polonnaruwa and Badulla districts).

Fairly heavy showers about 100 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Western, Central and Southern provinces (particularly in Ratnapura, Kegalle, Kalutara, Gampaha, Galle, Matara and Hambantota districts).

Wind speed can be increased up to 40kmph at times in Central hilly areas, Northern, North-central and North-western provinces.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning.

The general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Galle via Kankesanturai, Trincomalee and Pottuvil.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the other sea areas in the afternoon or night. Heavy falls may occur at some places in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be (20-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea areas extending from Chilaw to Hambantota via Puttalam, Kankesanturai, Trincomalee and Batticaloa will be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.