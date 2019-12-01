Heavy rains of above 150 mm expected

-

Prevailing showery condition over the island (particularly in Northern, North-Western, Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces and in Anuradhapura district) is expected to continue, stated the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, North-western, Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces and in Anuradhapura district. Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere after 1.00 p.m.

Heavy showers about 100-150 mm are likely at some places in Northern, North-Western, Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces and in Anuradhapura district. (Particularly in Jaffna, Kilinochchi, Mannar, Puttalam, Kurunegala, Gampaha, Colombo, Kaluthara, Rathnapura, Kegalle, Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle, Matara and Anuradhapura districts)

Fairly heavy showers about 75-100 mm are likely at some places elsewhere.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

SEA AREAS

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas around the island. Heavy falls may occur at some places in the sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Galle via Mannar and Puttalam.

Winds will be north-easterly in the sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Potuvil via Trincomalee and south-easterly to southerly in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds speed will be (20-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Galle via Mannar and Puttalam will be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.