Vaiko criticises financial aid to Sri Lanka

India’s MDMK leader Vaiko on Saturday criticised the Centre’s move to give Sri Lanka Rs 2,800 crore development assistance and Rs 350 crore for counter-terrorism activities.

He said this was a big blow to Tamil people.

Speaking to reporters at the Coimbatore International Airport, he alleged the financial aid has been given to the government of Gotabaya Rajapaksa under whose watch lakhs of Tamil people were killed and Tamil women were harassed.

In order to maintain ties with Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s government, Narendra Modi’s government has sacrificed sentiments of Tamil people. “This is shocking. I condemn this on the behalf of the MDMK,” he said.

Vaiko said the DMK and its alliance parties are ready to face the local body elections.

Source: TOI