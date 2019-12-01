2,200 persons affected by adverse weather; landslide warning issued

-

The Disaster Management Center (DMC) stated that 2,200 persons belonging to 643 families have been affected by the prevailing inclement weather conditions.

A total of 297 persons are currently taking shelter at 3 safety shelters, according to the DMC.

The Attanagalu Oya has reached spill level in the Dunamalai area owing to the heavy rains experienced in several districts last night (30).

Reports say that the Vanneri Wewa in Kilinochchi has too reached spill level.

Further, several sluice gates of the Rajanganaya, Udawalawa, Ulhitiya, Tabbowa, Angamuwa, Deduru Oya, Ibbankatuwa and Upper Kotmale reservoirs have been opened.

Traffic has been disrupted in several areas including the Haldummulla-Kiriwanagama Road in Badulla District, Welimada Road and Badulla-Passara Road in Nuwara Eliya District.

Badulla-Haldummulla and the Ragala-Nuwara Eliya roads have been blocked due to earth slips.

Meanwhile, the National Building Research Organization (NBRO) has declared Ratnapura, Badulla and Kegalle districts as landslide-prone districts. Landslide warnings have been issued for these areas.