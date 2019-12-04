Heavy rains over 150mm expected in seven districts

-

Due to the low-level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka (south of Sri Lanka), the prevailing showery condition is expected to enhance over Northern, Eastern, North-central, Uva and Central provinces, particularly during today and tomorrow, according to the Department of Meteorology.

Cloudy skies can also be expected over the island.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Northern, North-central, Eastern, Uva and Southern provinces and in Kurunegala district. Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere after 1.00 p.m.

Very heavy showers of above 150 mm are likely at some places in Trincomalee, Batticaloa, Ampara, Mullaitivu, Nuwara-Eliya, Badulla and Monaragala districts.

Heavy showers above 100 mm are likely at some places in North-Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Western provinces and in Matale, Kandy, Jaffna, Mannar, Kilinochchi and Vavuniya districts. (Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, Galle, Matara, Hambantota, Kegalle, Ratnapura, Gampaha, Kaluthara and Colombo).

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 55 kmph can be expected over the island particularly in North-Western, Southern, Central, Uva and North-Central provinces.

The general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Due to the low-level atmospheric disturbance to the south of Sri Lanka, the showery and windy condition is expected to enhance over southeastern and southern sea areas, the Meteorology Department said further.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Galle via Trincomalee and Batticaloa. Heavy falls may occur at some places in the sea areas extending from Galle to Hambantota. Showers or thundershowers will occur in the other sea areas in the afternoon or night.

Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Negombo via Mannar and Puttalam can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (55-60) kmph at times and the other sea areas will be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.