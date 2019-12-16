Swiss Embassy staffer remanded

December 16, 2019   07:14 pm

The Swiss Embassy staffer, who was allegedly involved in an abduction case, has been remanded until the 30th of December.

The Criminal Investigation Department arrested and produced her before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court on the directions of the Attorney General, earlier this evening (16).

The Attorney General has advised the Director of the CID to arrest and produce the relevant staffer at the courts over two charges.

The Swiss Embassy employee has been named a suspect for a case of exciting disaffection against the Government and fabricating false evidence to be used in a future judicial proceeding.

