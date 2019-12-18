Showers in several areas expected to enhance

-

The showery condition over the island, particularly in Northern, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa district is expected to enhance further.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern, North-Central, Uva and Central provinces and in Hambantota district. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m.

Light showers may occur in western and North-western provinces in the morning too.

Heavy falls about of about 100-150mm are likely at some places in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya, Matale, Polonnaruwa and Mullaitivu districts. Fairly heavy falls about 75-100 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Hambantota and Galle districts.

Wind speed can be increased up to 50 kmph at times in North-Central, North-western, Central and Uva provinces and in Hambantota district.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning.

The general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Matara via Mullaitivu, Batticaloa, Pottuvil and Hambantota. Heavy falls are likely at some places in the sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Hambantota via Batticaloa.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle during the afternoon or night.

Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be (20-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Negombo via Kankesanturai, Mannar and Puttalam and the sea areas extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.