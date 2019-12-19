Heavy rainfall over 100mm possible in some areas

-

The showery condition over the island, particularly in Eastern, Uva, Central and North-central provinces and in Hambantota district is expected to enhance further, according to the Meteorology Department.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Eastern, Uva, Central and North-Central provinces and in Hambantota district. Several spells of showers will occur in Northern and North-western provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara districts after 2.00 p.m.

Heavy falls of about 100-150mm are likely at some places in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya, Matale and Polonnaruwa districts. Fairly heavy falls of about 75 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Kandy, Hambantota and Galle districts.

Wind speed can be increased up to 50 kmph at times in Northern, North-Central, North-western, Central and Uva provinces and in Hambantota district.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning.

The Meteorology Department requests the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Galle via Batticaloa, Pottuvil and Hambantota, says the Meteorology Department. Heavy falls are likely at some places in the sea areas extending from Batticaloa to Hambantota via Pottuvil.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Mannar to Galle via Colombo during the afternoon or night.

Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be (20-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Negombo via Kankesanturai, Mannar and Puttalam and the sea areas extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.