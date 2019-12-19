Indian Navy chief on four-day visit to Sri Lanka

-

The Chief of Naval Staff of the Indian Navy, Admiral Karambir Singh has called on Commander of Sri Lanka Navy Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva, today (19).

Following a ceremonial welcome, the Chief of Naval Staff of the Indian Navy was escorted to the Naval Headquarters in compliance with the Naval traditions and a special guard of honour was accorded to him at NHQ premises.

Admiral Karambir Singh was warmly received by the Commander of the SL Navy Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva and he was introduced the Chief of Staff of the Navy and Director Generals of SL Navy.

Later on, Admiral Karambir Singh and Commander of the SL Navy Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva held a cordial discussion at the Navy Commander’s office on several matters of bilateral importance for the militaries of both countries and signifying the event, mementoes were also exchanged.

Further, a discussion to brief on the structure, operational procedure and the role of the SL Navy was conducted at the auditorium of Naval Headquarters. Commander of the SL Navy, Chief of Staff of the Navy and Director Generals were present on the discussion. The Chief of Naval Staff of the Indian Navy posed for a photograph with Commander of the SL Navy and Director Generals and he put remarks on the Visitors’ Book kept at Navy Commander’s office for VIP.

Admiral Karambir Singh who is on a four-day visit to Sri Lanka is scheduled to attend as the chief guest of the passing out parade of midshipmen at the Naval & Maritime Academy, Trincomalee on 21st December 2019. During his visit the Indian Navy Chief expects to meet HE the President, Hon. Prime Minister, Secretary Defence, Chief of Defence Staff, Commander of the Army and the Commander of the Air Force and on completion of the tour events he is scheduled to leave the island on 22nd December.