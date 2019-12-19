Indian Chief of Naval Staff visits Sri Lanka Naval HQ

-

The Chief of Naval Staff of the Indian Navy, Admiral Karambir Singh paid a visit to the Sri Lanka Naval Headquarters and met Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva, today (19).

After receiving the Chief of Naval Staff of the Indian Navy to the Naval Headquarters in compliance with Naval traditions, a special guard of honor was accorded to him at NHQ premises, Sri Lanka Navy stated.

Thereafter, Admiral Karambir Singh was warmly received by the Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva and he was introduced to the Chief of Staff of the Navy and Director Generals of the Sri Lanka Navy.

Later on, Admiral Karambir Singh and Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva held a cordial discussion at the Navy Commander’s office on several matters of bilateral importance for the militaries of both countries and signifying the event, mementos were also exchanged.

Further, a discussion to brief on the structure, operational procedure and the role of the Sri Lanka Navy was conducted at the auditorium of Naval Headquarters.

Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy, Chief of Staff of the Navy and Director Generals were present on the discussion.

Admiral Karambir Singh who is on a four-day visit to Sri Lanka is scheduled to attend as the chief guest of the passing out parade of midshipmen at the Naval & Maritime Academy, Trincomalee on the 21st December 2019.

During his visit the Indian Navy Chief expects to meet the President, the Prime Minister, the Secretary Defence, the Chief of Defence Staff, Commander of the Sri Lanka Army and the Commander of the Sri Lanka Air Force and on completion of the tour events he is scheduled to leave the island on 22nd December.