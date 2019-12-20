Central Bank governor officially steps down today

-

Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) Dr. Indrajit Coomaraswamy, who tendered his resignation last month, will step down from his position today (20).

According to reports, Coomaraswamy has bid farewell to the Central Bank’s staff yesterday.

Coomaraswamy is resigning from his post more than two years before the end of his term.

He had planned initially on resigning even before the Presidential Election, which was held on the 16th of November.

Dr. Indrajit Coomaraswamy assumed duties as the fourteenth Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka in July 2016.

He completed his university education with a BA (Hons.) Degree from the University of Cambridge and went on to obtain his PhD in Economics from the University of Sussex. He joined the Central Bank of Ceylon in 1974 as a staff officer.

Dr. Coomaraswamy had served the Central Bank for fifteen years, working in the Departments of Economic Research, Statistics and Bank Supervision. However, from 1981 – 1989 he was released from the Bank’s service to serve at the Ministry of Finance and Planning.

He held a number of senior positions at the Commonwealth Secretariat from 1990 – 2008, including Head of the Economic Affairs Division, Deputy Director of the Secretary General’s Office and Interim Director of the Commonwealth Secretariat’s Social Transformation Programme Division.

He was a member of the Monetary Policy Consultative Committee of CBSL from 2013 – 2015 and Advisor to the Ministry of Development Strategies and International Trade 2015-2016.