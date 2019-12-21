Heavy falls of about 100 mm after 2 pm

-

Showery conditions over the island, particularly in Northern, Eastern, North-Central, Uva and Central provinces and in the Hambantota district is expected to continue further, states the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern, North-Central, Uva and Central provinces and in the Hambanthota district. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy falls of about 100 mm are likely at some places in Eastern, Uva, Central, and North-Central provinces and in Mullaitivu, Kilinochchi, Vavuniya, and Hambanthota districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

SEA AREAS

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Galle via Trincomalee, Batticaloa, and Hambanthota. Heavy falls are likely at some places in the sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Hambantota via Batticaloa.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in other sea areas during the afternoon or night.

Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be (20-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Negombo via Kankasanturai, Mannar and Puttalam and the sea areas extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambanthota can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.