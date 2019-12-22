Showery condition to intensify today & tomorrow

-

Showery condition is likely to enhance further over the island during today and tomorrow, says the Meteorology Department.

Very heavy showers are likely in Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, Trincomalee and Vavuniya districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern, North-Central, Uva, North-western and Central provinces and in Hambantota district. Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere particularly after 2.00 p.m.

Very heavy rainfall of about (150-200) mm is likely at some places in Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, Trincomalee and Vavuniya districts and heavy falls about (100-150) mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Batticaloa, Ampara, Nuwara-Eliya, Matale, Puttalam and Mannar districts. Fairly heavy falls about 100 mm are likely at some places in Southern province and in Kandy, Kurunegala, Mullaitivu and Kilinochchi districts.

Wind speed can be increased up to 40kmph at times in Central and North-western provinces.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning.

The general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Galle via Trincomalee, Batticaloa and Hambantota, the Department of Meteorology said. Heavy rainfall is likely at some places in the sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Hambantota via Batticaloa.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in other sea areas during the afternoon or night.

Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be (20-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Negombo via Mannar and Puttalam can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.