Pujith & Hemasiri further remanded until Jan 6

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara, who was sent on compulsory leave, and former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando have been further remanded until 06th of January 2020.

The Colombo Additional Magistrate delivered the order when the two defendants were produced before the court today (23).

The duo was arrested for allegedly committing a criminal offence by failing to prevent the coordinated terror bombings on Easter Sunday this year, even after receiving forewarnings on the attacks.