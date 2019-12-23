-

The Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court has fixed the 30th December as the date of inquiry for former Minister Rajitha Senaratne’s anticipatory bail application preventing his arrest.

Senaratne’s second anticipatory bail application was taken up for consideration before the Colombo Chief Magistrate today (23).

Meanwhile, the former Minister filed a newly amended affidavit with regard to anticipatory bail application along with new documents related to the relevant incident.

Senaratne on Thursday (19) lodged his first anticipatory bail application, stating that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is planning to arrest him over the “white van” media briefing that he held several days before the presidential election last month. The Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and several other officials were named as the respondents of this bail application.

However, the Colombo Chief Magistrate had rejected Senaratne’s anticipatory bail application when it was taken up for consideration Thursday morning (19).

Senaratne went on to file another anticipatory bail application on Friday (20) requesting the court to release him on anticipatory bail before the CID takes him into custody.