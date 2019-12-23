Four including tourists dead in accident on Southern highway

Four including tourists dead in accident on Southern highway

December 23, 2019   10:10 pm

-

Four persons have been killed in a road accident at Kurundugahahetekma on the Southern Expressway, stated the Police.

Two other persons have been injured in the incident, according to the Police.

The accident had taken place between Kurundugahahetekma and Welipenna area on the Southern Expressway, earlier this evening (23).

Reportedly, the van they had been traveling in had collided with a container truck en route to Colombo.

The injured have been admitted to the Elpitiya Base Hospital for treatment.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories