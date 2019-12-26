-

The motion submitted by attorneys representing MP Rajitha Senaratne this morning (26) has been withdrawn, stated Ada Derana reporter.

Senaratne’s lawyers filed a motion to submit explanations for the recall of the arrest warrant on the parliamentarian.

The motion was submitted this morning before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

On 24th December, the Colombo Additional Magistrate issued a warrant to arrest the former Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne over the controversial “white van” media briefing he had called last month.