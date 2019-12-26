Water cut in several areas due to leak in main pipeline

December 26, 2019   06:11 pm

Water supply to several areas including Peliyagoda, Wattala, and Kelaniya has been suspended over a leakage in one of the major pipelines.

The water cut had commenced at 11 am this morning (26), stated the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB).

The water cut will be imposed in Peliyagoda, Wattala-Mabola Municipal Council area, Kelaniya Pradeshiya Sabha area and parts of Wattala Pradeshiya Sabha area, said NWSDB.

Repairs to the pipeline have already begun, however, the water supply cannot be restored until the work is completed, said the Water Board.

