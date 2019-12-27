Rajitha Senaratne remanded until Dec. 30

-

UPDATE (04:52PM): Colombo Additional Magistrate has remanded former Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne, who is currently receiving treatment at Lanka Hospitals in Narahenpita, until December 30.

Colombo Additional Magistrate has visited Parliamentarian Dr. Rajitha Senaratne at Lanka Hospitals in Narahenpita, says Ada Derana reporter.

The officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), who took Senaratne into custody at 2.10 p.m. this afternoon (27), had informed the Colombo Additional Magistrate of the arrest.

When the case was taken up on a motion today, the CID told Colombo Additional Magistrate Shalani Perera that the parliamentarian was arrested at the cardiovascular intensive care unit (CICU) of Lanka Hospitals.

Presenting their submissions, the CID had requested the court to remand the former health minister stating that releasing him would hinder the investigations pertaining to the case.

Accepting the request, the additional magistrate then decided to visit the ward, which Senaratne was admitted to, for an inspection.