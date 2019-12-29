Mainly fair weather expected

-

Mainly fair weather will prevail over most parts of the island, according to the Department of Meteorology.

However, showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Rathnapura, Kaluthara, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

SEA AREAS

Mainly fair weather will prevail in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be (20-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea areas extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambanthota can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.