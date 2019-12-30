Swiss Embassy staffer granted bail

-

Garnia Bannister Francis, the local employee of the Swiss Embassy in Colombo who was allegedly involved in an abduction case, has been granted bail by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

Francis was produced before the court by prison offers this morning (30).

The embassy staffer was arrested on December 16 by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court on the directions of the Attorney General.

The Attorney General had advised the Director of the CID to arrest and produce the relevant staffer at the courts over two charges.

The Swiss Embassy employee has been named a suspect for a case of exciting disaffection against the Government and fabricating false evidence to be used in a future judicial proceeding.

She was under remand custody until today (Dec. 30).