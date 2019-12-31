Maldivian President to holiday in Sri Lanka

-

President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih is scheduled to embark on a trip to neighboring Sri Lanka on year-end holiday, Maldivian media reported.

Speaking to RaajjeMV regarding the trip, an official at the President’s Office stated that his four-day trip will begin on Tuesday and Solih will return to Maldives on Friday.

After assuming office in November 2018, Solih visited Sri Lanka upon the official invitation of former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to attend the island nation’s Independence Day celebrations.

During his previous visit, President Solih also met with the Maldivian community residing in Sri Lanka and inquired on their well-being and concerns.

-Agencies