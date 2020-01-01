President aims to create conducive environment where all can live harmoniously

-

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, in his message to remark the dawn of 2020, says New Year dawns at a time when the entire Sri Lankan nation is beaming with hopes for a new era in economic, political, social, cultural and technological spheres of life.

The new government welcomes the New Year with determination and commitment to make it the “Year of Prosperity”, the President said further.

“As a country with our own vision, we can be proud of many great achievements in the past. We as a government step into the New Year with the utmost commitment to ensure prosperity by awakening our identities and skills and by interfacing them with modernity,” the President’s message read further.

The country is in need of a strong and vibrant economy which gives priority to nationalistic aspirations, it added.

The President went on to say he is aware that a well-protected nation with a disciplined society is the foremost expectation of the people. “It is in such a society that soaring aspirations of the present and future generations will become a reality. We as adults should go hand in hand in unison to reach objectives during the New Year.”

He says the new government is the outcome of the unity among the people who love their country.

“We will not allow any force to obstruct the realization of people’s expectations,” the President emphasized.

He pointed out that the sole aim is to create conducive environment where all can live harmoniously in peace.

“It is my fervent belief and hope that the freshness formed in the hearts and minds of the people with the advent of New Year will facilitate the implementation of the “Saubhagyaye Dekma” – the blue print to build a while new country,” the President continued.