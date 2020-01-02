Showers expected in several areas after 2pm

-

Several spells of showers will occur in Eastern and Northern provinces and in Polonnaruwa and Hambantota districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Western, Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 pm.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces during the morning.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in sea areas extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Hambantota. Mainly fair weather will prevail in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be (20-30) kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in the areas extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be fairly rough at times.