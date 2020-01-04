2,000 new buses to be imported to strengthen public transport

January 4, 2020   08:59 am

The Ministry of Passenger Services Management says that measures have been taken to import 2,000 buses to strengthen the public transportation services.

Accordingly, Rs. 1,750 million has been allocated to import buses with lower foot-boards which are in use in many countries including Japan, China and Malaysia, the Ministry said further.

The buses that shuttle in Sri Lanka do not pay attention to either convenience or safety of the passengers, thereby cause great difficulties to them.

As a solution to this issue, the Ministry decided to import buses that are more safe and convenient for travel. According to the Ministry Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) will be assigned to run these buses.

Several of these buses are currently in use in Colombo, Maharagama and some other urban areas.

