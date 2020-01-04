2020 Independence Day celebration themed Secure Nation-Prosperous Country

-

The government has decided to celebrate the 72nd Independence Day ceremoniously under the theme ‘Secure Nation-Prosperous Country’.

The ministerial committee, chaired by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, appointed to organize the celebratory event of the Independence Day for the year 2020 is currently making necessary preparations.

It is reported that a decision was taken to reduce the number of participants for the Independence Day parade by 30% in comparison to the previously year.

A meeting in this regard, headed by the Premier, was held yesterday (03), where the theme for the event was decided.

PM Rajapaksa has given instructions to hoist the national flag at every house and to plant a tree at the same time to commemorate the event.