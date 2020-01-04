Tablet PCs containing Tripitaka presented to Maha Sangha

-

‘Vibhajjavada Dhamma Sangayana’ organized for the continued sustenance of the Buddhism and the donation of Tripitaka Dhamma scripts to 5,000 monks was held at the Sugathadasa Indoor Stadium today (04).

The concluding ceremony of the event took place under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa this evening.

This Dhamma Sangayana was organized by Labunoruwakanda Aranya Senasanaya under the guidance of Dharmacharya Ven. Mankadawala Sudassana Thero of Labunoruwakanda Aranya in Anuradhapura and Sasanadhipathi Shashrapathi Rajakeeya Panditha Ven. Kothmale Kumara Kassapa Thero.

The event included orations and open discussion fora with the participation of erudite Maha Sanga to discuss ways and means to preserve the original teachings of the Buddha.

The meritorious act of donating Tripitaka and ‘Atta Katha’ in digital form to 5,000 clergies was also held today. The President and the Prime Minister donated tablet PCs containing the Tripitaka to Maha Sanga.

The “10-year Vibhajjavadee Plan” for the upliftment of Buddhism and the proposal to set up “Theravada Dhamma Script Donation Fund” to provide Tripitaka Dhamma texts to temples around the country free of charge were also presented to the President and the Prime Minister.

The Maha Sangha including the Maha Nayaka Theros of the Tri-Chapters and Anu Nayaka Theros, former President Maithripala Sirisena, Speaker of Parliament Karu Jayasuriya, Ministers and parliamentarians attended the event.