Showers expected in several provinces

The Department of Meteorology says a few showers will occur in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Hambanthota District.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Galle, Matara and Nuwara-Eliya districts after 2.00 pm.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces during the morning.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Area:

Showers or thundershower may occur at a few places in the sea area extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Hambantota and Pottuvil.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the sea area extending from Colombo to Galle during the afternoon or night.

Mainly fair weather will prevail in the other sea areas.

Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Balapitiya via Puttalam and Colombo.

The sea areas extending from Puttalam to Balapitiya via Colombo can be fairly rough at times.