24-hour special operations room to ensure national security

-

A 24-hour special operations room has been set up at the Police Special Task Force (STF) headquarters to ensure national security and public order.

Special Task Force (STF) Commandant Senior DIG M. R. Latheef said this measure was implemented under the instructions of Defence Secretary Retired Major General Kamal Gunaratne.

The public can lodge complaints regarding organized criminal activities, underworld gang members, extorters, drugs and illicit liquor racketeers and any person who is involved in illegal activities.

Accordingly, the following contact numbers have been introduced to for filing complaints:

Telephone numbers- 0112 580 518, 0112 058 552

Fax number- 0112 588 499

Mr. Latheef said the identity of the persons who lodge complaints with the special operations room will be kept confidential and that steps will be taken to ensure their safety.

The information received by this special operations room will be expeditiously directed to the STF camps across the island for onward investigations, he added.