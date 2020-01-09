Showers expected in several areas

-

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Galle, Matara and Nuwara-Eliya districts in the afternoon or night, says the Department of Meteorology.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces during the morning.

The Meteorology Department requests the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea area extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle during the afternoon or night, the Meteorology Department stated.

Mainly fair weather will prevail in the other sea areas.

Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambanthota.

The sea areas extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambanthota can be fairly rough at times.