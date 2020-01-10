Time has come to rectify ill-effects caused by university ragging - President

-

The President says that what the people wanted at the Presidential election was leadership to guide the country on the right path, but not a person called Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Addressing the Youth Congress of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) held at Temple Trees, yesterday (09) President Rajapaksa said that he was fully committed to fulfilling his promises while understanding the needs of the people.

The President expressed his gratitude to the youth who contributed towards the transformation of the country on to the right path, stated President’s Media Division.

President said that his government would do everything possible to understand the aspirations and needs of the youth as well as all the people. He said that he expected the support of the youth to implement his policies; in a similar manner, the youth supported him to become the President of the country.

The economy of the country and all state institutions collapsed during the last five years. He pledged to establish a highly efficient public sector that would be profitable while strengthening the economy.

The technology should be used as a bridge to work together with other countries for the benefit of a country’s future prospects. There is an urgency to change the education system giving priority to modern technology and information communication. President Rajapaksa pointed out that expediting this process would create a large number of employment opportunities for the youth while paving the way to earn a higher income. The President stressed that the young people, the university students, when they reach the age of 20 must endeavor to take up jobs taking the developed countries as an example.

He also said that the time had come to rectify the ill-effects caused by ragging in universities.

“The development of information technology will lead to enhance self-employment opportunities in many other sectors”. President said the growth in tourism, plantation and agricultural sectors would not only be a solution to the issue of unemployment in the country but also would make the national economy stronger.

President advised the youth to use their time wisely without falling prey to misguided information.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said the youth had shown their eagerness to make a positive impact through recent initiatives launched by them.

The youth are the strength of a country. The Prime Minister commended the leadership taken by them to overcome challenges.

The Congress held with the participation of youth representing 160 electorates was attended by Ministers Mahinda Yapa Abeywardene, Dullas Alahapperuma, Bandula Gunawardene, Dilum Amunugama, and Indika Anuruddha and several others representing various fields.