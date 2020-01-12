24-hour water for several areas in Kelaniya

-

A necessary water cut will be imposed in several areas in Kelaniya and Biyagama for 24 hours, tomorrow (13), stated the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB).

Accordingly, the water cut will commence at 8 am tomorrow morning and last until 8 am the next morning (14).

The water cut will affect Peliyagoda, Wattala-Mabola Urban Council areas, Hendala, Elakanda, and Palliyawatta areas in Kelaniya Urban Council, Maguruwila Road, Wijerama Mawatha, K. E. Perera Road, Gonawala, Pamunuwila and Batalahenawatta areas of Biyagama Urban Council area.

The interruption to the water supply is caused by a necessary construction of Phase II of the Kelani River Right Bank Water Project, stated NWSDB.