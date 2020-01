-

Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) Central Committee has decided to support President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the forthcoming General Elections.

Accordingly, the SLFP will work together towards obtaining a two-thirds majority in the parliament, a spokesman for SLFP told Ada Derana.

An SLFP Central Committee meeting was held, headed by Chairman former President Maithripala, Sirisena, at 7 pm this evening (16).