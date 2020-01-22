Saman Rathnapriya to fill vacant UNP MP seat

January 22, 2020   07:27 pm

Saman Rathnapriya has been named to fill the United National Party (UNP) MP seat vacated by the resignation of Dr. Jayampathy Wickramaratne.

Dr. Jayampathy Wickramaratne tendered his letter of resignation to the Speaker of the Parliament today (22).

With his resignation, one of the UNP National List MP seats was left vacant.

Accordingly, UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam stated that Saman Rathnapriya is named for the vacant seat.

