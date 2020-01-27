Ministry issues precautions to be followed to prevent respiratory infections

-

In the light of the worldwide outbreak of the novel and possibly-fatal Coronavirus, Sri Lankan Health Ministry has issued a set of directives to be followed to prevent the possible contraction of the virus and exercise caution.

The 2019-nCoV can be transmitted from one individual to another, stated Dr. Sudath Samaraweera Chief Epidemiologist at the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry, issuing a press release, yesterday (26).

As there is a possibility of the introduction of the disease to Sri Lanka, similar to the reports of other countries apart from China, implementing public health measures is essential to prevent any spread of the disease in the country, read the release.

The government has already implemented necessary precautions at ports of entry:

- Travelers arriving in the country are advised onboard, to report to the health desk at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) if they are experiencing symptoms suggestive of the disease (high fever, cough, cold and difficulty in breathing).

- The health desk at the airport is in operative round the clock.

- Thermal scanners are installed at the airport to identify travelers with running temperature.

- If any person presents with signs and symptoms of suggestive of respiratory illness will be screened at the airport health desk to determine any possibility of novel coronavirus infection.

- If there is any such possibility, appropriate measures will be taken for hospitalization and further investigation and treatment.

The general public are also advised to adhere to the following standard health measures needed for the prevention and control of respiratory infections:

- Avoid crowded places.

- Frequently clean hands with soap and water or alcohol-based hand rubs.

- Cover mouth and nose with flexed elbow or tissues when coughing and sneezing. Discard tissues safely and wash hands immediately after.

- Avoid close contact with anyone who has fever and cough.

- If you have fever and cough and had traveled to a city from where novel coronavirus cases are reported, seek prompt medical advice and share your travel history with the health care provider.