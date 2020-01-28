Committee of experts on MCC deal to seek public opinions

-

The committee of experts appointed to conduct a comprehensive study on the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) agreement has decided to seek the public opinion on the matter.

The proposal for appointment of this committee was presented by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and it was later approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Accordingly, any individual, institution or an organization is given the opportunity to submit their opinions on the content of the agreement or the effect it can cause.

The Prime Minister’s office said that the public can direct their opinions to the following postal address or the email address: Nelum Piyasa, Temple Trees, Colombo 03 or mccreview@pmoffice.gov.lk.

If the committee decides that it needs to seek more details on certain submissions, the opportunity will be given to the relevant personnel to submit further information on the agreement.

Hence, the committee requests the public to include their contact details (names, telephone number, email address or postal address) when submitting their opinions, the Prime Minister’s office added.