The special SriLankan Airlines charter flight (UL 1422) to evacuate Sri Lankan students from Wuhan, China has landed in the capital of Hubei Province a short while ago.

The flight took off from Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) at around 3.55 pm this evening (31).

It has landed at the Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan, the epicentre of the new coronavirus outbreak.

It was reported yesterday that the Government of China has expedited steps for Sri Lanka to land a special flight in Wuhan Province in China.

This is to evacuate the 33 Sri Lankan students and families currently residing in the province.

Meanwhile the Ministry of Health says that quarantine plan is in place and ready to activate for the students who will be coming to Sri Lanka from the Wuhan city, once allowed.

Returning Sri Lankan students (also those who visited China due to other purposes during last 14 days) who were in China are advised to stay in their homes with minimal contacts with others for a period of 2 weeks from the day of arrival to Sri Lanka.